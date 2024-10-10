Giancarlo Stanton slugs Yankees past Royals, gives New York ALDS lead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ball seemed to pop straight up into the Kansas City night and soar out of Kauffman Stadium.

It came off Giancarlo Stanton’s bat at a 35-degree angle with an exit velocity of 112.9 mph then landed 417 feet away at the base of a staircase that runs alongside the Royals Hall of Fame.

Stanton’s solo home run with one out in the eighth inning proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win Wednesday in the first MLB playoff game Kansas City has hosted in nearly nine years.

The Royals dug a hole midway through the game and rallied after part-owner Patrick Mahomes provided a jolt to the sellout crowd of 40,312, only to watch the New York Yankees take control of the American League Division Series on Stanton’s moonshot.

Kansas City’s season will be on the line in Game 4 of the best-of-five series Thursday back at The K, where Stanton turned back the clock to put top-seeded New York in the driver’s seat in the series.

His game-winning home run wasn’t even the hardest ball he hit. That would be his fourth-inning RBI double, which he smacked at 114.1 mph off the center-field fence.

Right-hander Seth Lugo hadn’t allowed a hit until Stanton’s RBI double scored Juan Soto from first base.

A good relay throw might have cut down Soto, who reached on a walk, at the plate, but Witt’s throw was up the first-base line.

The Yankees tacked on another run in the fifth on a Soto sacrifice fly.

Lugo gave up a leadoff single and loaded the bases with one out after a pair of walks, but he limited the damage.

Between innings, a fired-up Mahomes popped up on Crown Vision.

Mahomes, who has a penchant for comeback wins in his day job as quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, urged the Kansas City faithful to get loud and the stadium crackled with energy in response.

The Royals — who’d managed only one hit to that point thanks to Yuli Gurriel’s second-inning double off the left-field wall — then came to life at the plate as well.

Adam Frazier reached on a two-out infield single and scored on Kyle Isbel’s opposite-field double into the left-field corner.

Michael Massey followed with an RBI triple to right field, which skipped under the glove of a diving Soto and rolled all the way to the wall.

Soto remained face down in the Kauffman Stadium grass, a sea of blue enraptured and in full throat, as Massey slid into third with the game all square again.

Stanton — who went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and an unexpected stolen base — put the Yankees back in front a few innings later.

Kansas City put runners on the corners in the eighth when Witt got his first ALDS hit. He’d started the series 0 for 12 with five strikeouts before a fifth-inning walk.

Witt then rolled a one-out grounder through the left side, but he never attempted to swipe second base.

Instead, he stayed at first as Vinnie Pasquantino hit a soft liner to shallow center just to the right of second base. The ball hung up long enough for shortstop Anthony Volpe to snare it with a diving catch.

Salvador Perez followed with a single up the middle to keep the inning alive, but Aaron Judge caught Gurriel’s towering — but ultimately harmless — flyball to center field to end the threat.

Pinch hitter Tommy Pham rolled out meekly to shortstop to end the game.

