Harvesters hosts Big 12 Basketball Tournament food drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments tipped off earlier this week in downtown Kansas City, Missouri — alongside it, an effort to feed local families through the Big 12 Basketball Food Drive to benefit Harvesters Community Food Network.

Basketball fans can make donations in honor of their favorite school through March 15. The university whose fans donate the most money will be honored after the championship.

"It's nice to have the teams playing again this year, and we're so grateful that Compass Minerals and the Big 12 are including Harvesters this year," Logan Heley, community engagement manager for Harvesters, said. "The need really picked up this time last year and it's still continuing, so we're really grateful for the continued partnership."

Compass Minerals is matching up to $10,000 for the drive, so each donation makes double the impact.

Aldi stores across Kansas City also have joined in the fun. Look for additional ways to donate in store.