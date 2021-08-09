Hoping for bigger impact, Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman ready for every-down role

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — ‘The Jet’ is preparing for takeoff.

Speaking with reporters after another grueling training camp practice, Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman reaffirmed his goal to be an every-down player for the team in 2021.

“I need to be that guy on the field at all times that they can count on,” Hardman told reporters Monday. “Whether it is third down... fourth down, whatever it is. Sammy [Watkins] is not here... so somebody's got to step up.”

Hardman lined up on just 45 percent of Kansas City’s offensive plays last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

With the aforementioned Watkins in Baltimore, Hardman, along with fellow wideouts Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson and rookie Cornell Powell stand to benefit from new targets.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes mentioned seeing a new maturity from Hardman as camp opened.

“I'm getting older. So with getting older comes maturity,” Hardman said. “I think the mindset I came in here was different than I had the last two years.”