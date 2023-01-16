How Andy Reid has fared against his former assistants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the fourth time in Andy Reid's history, he will take on a former assistant in the playoffs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' shocking playoff comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers has set up a meeting between Reid and former offensive coordinator Doug Pederson. The Jaguars head coach is Reid's third former assistant to face him in the playoffs, along with Brad Childress and Sean McDermott.

Since Andy Reid became a NFL head coach in 1999, 11 of his former assistants have gone on to become NFL head coaches. Some of his most notable proteges include Pederson, John Harbaugh, McDermott, Ron Rivera and Todd Bowles - all of whom are currently NFL head coaches right now - and all of them, besides Rivera, are participating in this year's playoffs.

History shows Reid's former assistants have had trouble beating Reid in the past.

Reid has faced his former assistants 24 times in his career, in addition to three more matchups in the playoffs. Reid has done well against his assistants, going 16-8 against former assistants in the regular season and a perfect 3-0 in the playoffs.

Only two coaches have a non-losing record against Reid: McDermott, who has gone 3-3, including two playoff losses, and Leslie Frazier, who won his only matchup against Reid when he was the interim head coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2010. Frazier is now currently the defensive coordinator for McDermott.

Two of Reid's playoff wins against former assistants come against McDermott and the Buffalo Bills in the last two years. The third win came from beating Childress in 2008 when he was the head coach for the Vikings while Reid was still with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pederson, who has a Super Bowl to his name, will look to become the first former Reid assistant to beat Reid in the playoffs, while Reid will look to take the Chiefs to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship game.