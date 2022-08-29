Watch Now
‘I like Furious George’: Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis approves of nickname

Known for his motor, KC’s rookie edge-rusher a
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) gets set on defense during an NFL pre-season football game against the Washington Commanders Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 17:51:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening 2022 preseason play with a bang, Kansas City Chiefs rookie defensive end George Karlaftis is an early fan favorite.

So much so, fans have been itching to give the 30th overall pick in this year’s draft a nickname.

“Everybody just calls me George,” Karlaftis said shyly Monday.

But that may not be good enough for Chiefs Kingdom, which has floated a possible nickname on social media as Karlaftis racked up two sacks in three preseason games and played with a high motor.

“I like 'Furious George,' though," he said. "That's not bad."

The admission lit up social media.

Kansas City practiced in front of the media at the team facility ahead of the team’s regular season opener Sept. 11 at the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona.

