'I put on a helmet that says 'Chiefs,' not Edwards-Helaire': KC offense focused on playing selfless football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs offensive unit is using training camp to its advantage, game planning a season without their recent top offensive target Tyreek Hill.

The unit is focused on a collective effort this go around.

Third-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire spoke with the media after practice on Thursday about how he and the offensive weapons plan to play selfless this fall.

“I don’t want to say I could care less whoever is getting the ball, but it’s like man if we getting the ball, and getting down the field and winning games, it’s like why complain about it, you know what I’m saying?" Edwards-Helaire said.

The running back returned off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday to join the team for the first full squad practice.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire looking clean in practice this AM, coming off the PUP👀 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/HmKjKjttEO — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) July 27, 2022

Now two days in, Edwards-Helaire says the offense has done a great job of focusing on the team instead of personal stats or gain.

"Some people would be like, 'Nah I want the ball." But if that’s what’s working at the time, the next two weeks just might be my weeks," he said. "You can't sit there and dwell on something that isn’t personally benefiting you or your ego. It's like it's more important to me that I put on a helmet that says 'Chiefs,' not Edwards-Helaire posted on everything"

It will be no easy task replacing the production Hill brought to Kansas City's offense, but as a collective whole, Edwards-Helaire believes the Chiefs can get it done.

Versitility will be key.

For Clyde, that means getting back to those Lousiana State University days, where he used his skill set on the ground and in the air.

"I'm 1,010% confident in my hands," he said.

For Patrick Mahomes, the versitility provides options as Edwards-Helaire explained from QB1's perspective.

"I don't just have to throw it to a receiver, I can throw it to anyone on the field, I mean we even throw it to O-Linemen," he said.

The Chiefs will continue camp through the first preseason game leading all the way up until Aug. 18.

—