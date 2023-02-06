'I taught myself everything': 25-year-old designs graphic T-shirts for Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charles Williams, 25, of Kansas City, works solo to draw up a new era of Chiefs gear for his city.

“It doesn’t really feel like work, it just feels like I’m creating art,” Williams said.

He says the timeline of each creation varies from 30 minutes to 3 to four days.

"I taught myself everything off of YouTube and trial and error," he said.

Williams' passion took off while he was in college at Witchita State University. He started by making shirts for campus organizations.

In July 2021, he decided on a name and image to start marketing the tees.

"I started my brand Aphiliated Apparel to be able to create shirts for people to be able to wear whoever it is that they have love or an affiliation for,” Williams said.

His designs feature different music artists and designs, but he also finds inspiration in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aphiliated Apparel is offering new gear for the AFC Championship win and the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles, which has even caught the attention of some players.

"It was just more motivation, and I just need to make sure I hit the ground running,” Williams said. “It makes me feel validated in knowing all the time and effort that I spent putting into those designs people are actually being appreciative of that and loving what I am doing."

Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt designed by Williams ahead of the Super Bowl must place an order HERE by Monday.

