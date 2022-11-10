Watch Now
'I would love to stay here': JuJu Smith-Schuster says he wants to stay in Kansas City

Lachlan Cunningham/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Posted at 3:16 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 16:16:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs first year wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says he "would love to stay" in Kansas City.

Smith-Schuster is currently on a one-year deal through the 2022 season with the Chiefs.

The club signed the 25 year old to a deal worth up to $10.75 million back in March.

Since then, Kansas City has amended his contract giving the wide receiver a raise on his per-game roster bonuses for the season.

"I would love to stay here to be honest; this offense is unbelievable, the coaching staff is unbelievable," he said. "If it was up to me of course, why not get to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the game, so yeah."

Through eight games, the former pro bowler has snagged two touchdowns to go with 582 yards on 44 receptions.

