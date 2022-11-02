'I'm excited to be here': New Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney eager to showcase offensive abilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was all smiles as he attended his first press conference in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm excited to be here," Toney said before answering questions from reporters.

Toney showered head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes with praise, calling Reid a "great play-caller" and Mahomes "talented." He was also impressed by the team's winning culture and said he wants to contribute to that.

Toney played under former Chiefs quarterback coach and current New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka this season and compared the two teams' playbooks.

"I see a few correlations, but it's a lot of differences too," Toney said. "I just feel like I just have to go in and attack it like I usually do."

The second-year wide receiver is preparing for a potential debut with the team on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6.

"I'm working toward that," Toney said. "I'm very eager to go out there and ready to be the player [that] I am."

Toney had a breakout senior season with the University of Florida, where he caught 70 passes for 984 yards with 10 touchdowns and added 19 carries for 161 yards and a rushing touchdown. That senior season led to him being selected No. 20 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, the transition from college to the NFL hasn't been the smoothest for Toney.

Toney butted heads with former Giants head coach Joe Judge during his rookie season, finishing with 39 receptions for 420 yards and zero touchdowns in just 10 games.

The Giants made a coaching change this offseason, but Toney struggled even more, recording just two receptions for zero yards this season before his trade to the Chiefs. He has also been hampered by a hamstring injury, playing only two games so far.

Toney was about to head to practice when he heard about the trade. Even though the news threw him off, he kept a positive perspective.

"I was kind of shocked, but I'm always thankful for the opportunity," Toney said. "I know the business side of it. I wasn't too hard [on myself]. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity available here."

Toney declined to talk any further about his tenure with the Giants, instead shifting focus to his current situation.

"It feels good to be wanted by a team," Toney said.

The Chiefs' interest in him goes back as far as the 2021 NFL Draft, according to Toney.

"It was a great amount [of interest]," Toney said. "We talked a lot."

Toney didn't know if he was going to get drafted by the Chiefs but is glad to be with the team now.

"[It's] a fresh start for me," Toney said. "[I'm] able to step into the AFC and show what I can do over here."

Overall, Toney simply just wants to fit in with a team bursting with talent on the offensive end.

"Whatever my role is, that's what I'm open to do," Toney said. "I can't really say I'm [doing] this or that, but whatever is available, I'm going to take advantage."

