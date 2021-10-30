Watch
‘I’m still human’: Chiefs LB Willie Gay details mental health journey

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Chiefs Dolphins Football
Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 16:06:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is showing his strength.

Gay tweeted his mental health struggles in early October, triggering an outpouring of support from the Kansas City area and beyond.

Asked about his journey Saturday ahead of the team’s prime-time matchup with the New York Giants (2-5), Gay continued to share his story.

“Coming to the NFL, people think everything is perfect because you got a little money or you play on Sundays,” Gay said. “I'm still human at the end of the day."

After missing the beginning of the season with a toe injury, the former Mississippi State Bulldog has been a much-needed spark to KC’s maligned defense.

“I still have feelings. I still get angry. I still get stressed,” Gay said of his mindset, adding the organization has supported him on and off the field. “I can get 10 tackles and still be stressed."

With veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens still sidelined with an injury, Gay is sure to make an impact on Monday night.

