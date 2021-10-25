Inconsistent Chiefs still searching for team identity in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are doing some soul searching after being dominated Sunday by the new AFC front-runner, the Tennessee Titans.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' was grounded, bottoming out during a touchdown-free 27-3 blowout loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I think we're still working through that right now,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said of his team’s identity during a Monday teleconference with reporters.

If the Chiefs have an identity right now, it’s of a struggling and rudderless team.

Through seven weeks, Kansas City has committed an NFL-worst 17 turnovers, while the defense is allowing an NFL-worst 6.6 yards per play and ranks in the league's bottom five in points allowed and first drives allowed.

“We've got to form that identity,” Reid said. “It's not one thing right now. ... There's a handful or two handfuls of things that we've got to get straight."

The schedule doesn't have many gimmes for the two-time reigning AFC champions, who sit at 3-4 overall and tied for last in the AFC West.

The Chiefs' next four opponents — the New York Giants, Green Bay, Las Vegas and Dallas — are a combined 18-9 overall.

The Giants, who play next Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on ESPN's Monday Night Football, are a dismal 2-5, even after Sunday's win against the Carolina Panthers.

Of course, that's only one game worse than the Chiefs (3-4) right now.