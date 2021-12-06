‘It was only a matter of time’: Chiefs rookie Humphrey knew team would get right

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are streaking.

Andy Reid’s crew won their fifth straight game in prime time Sunday, dominating divisional foe Denver 22-9 to lead the AFC West.

“It was good that we came up on top, now we get to go learn from that,” rookie center Creed Humphrey said said.

Kansas City’s win Sunday was it’s 12th in a row against the Broncos — a series record.

EXCLUSIVE: #Chiefs Creed Humphrey had no doubt KC would get hot after a rocky start: "It was just a matter of time." @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/VslJXog2ZN — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) December 6, 2021

After a 3-4 start, Kansas City has righted the ship on the back of strong defensive play.

Coach Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, which struggled early on, has only allowed 11.2 points per game during the winning streak.

Humphrey said KC was destined to rebound.

“We knew we'd be able to get the pieces together,” he said. “We have so much talent in the room… It was just a matter of time for us to really take a step and start winning."

Humphrey has enjoyed individual success throughout his rookie season. Pro Football Focus, a website that focuses on football analysis, grades him among the highest OL in the league.

“It's been a fun season for sure,” Humphrey said, laughingly.

Fan-sourced social media campaigns have pushed for the Chiefs standout to be voted Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“It's definitely awesome,” he said. “Chiefs Kingdom is a great fan base… the best in the country. I'm definitely blessed to be here.”