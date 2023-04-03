Watch Now
‘It's a special place in my heart’: Former Royal Whit Merrifield returns for 1st time as visitor

Aaron Ladd
Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 19:38:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Royals utility man Whit Merrifield is still learning his way around the visitors side of Kauffman Stadium.

“I felt like a rookie getting my footing,” Merrifield said Monday. “ I didn't know where the cages were, the weight room or anything.”

A cornerstone of the Royals lineup for nearly eight seasons, the third baseman was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last August in the first of a series of franchise changing transactions.

“I played as hard as I could every day,” Merrifield said. “Never asked for a day off, never wanted a day off really, through good times and bad I wanted to be out there."

Merrifield appeared in 863 games as a Royal, including starting a franchise record 553 consecutive games.

“We've shared a lot, a lot of good times, a lot of bad times,” he said. “But family goes through that. So nothing but love for everybody in this organization. It's a special place in my heart."

