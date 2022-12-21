'It's gonna be fun for us': Toub up to the challenge of playing in extreme cold weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As people across the Kansas City area experience the aftermath of a major winter storm , Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub is looking forward to a chilly kickoff.

KSHB

"It's gonna be fun for us," Toub told reporters during Wednesday's media availability.

An 8-degree kickoff, along with a -2 wind chill, would be make Saturday's game against the Seahawks one of the coldest games in Chiefs history at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Saturday's game could end up being tied for third coldest Chiefs game since the AFL-NFL merger

According to Stathead, only two games will be colder: a Dec. 2016 games against the Titans and a Dec. 1983 blowout victory against the Denver Broncos.

December 18, 1983 against the Denver Broncos: 0.5 degrees December 18, 2016 against the Tennessee Titans: 1 degree December 10, 1972 against the Baltimore Ravens: 8 degrees December 17, 2000 against the Denver Broncos: 9 degrees December 21, 2008 against the Miami Dolphins: 10 degrees

RELATED: KSHB 41 Weather Coverage

The freezing weather will saffect the team's special teams strategy, forcing them to be more aggressive.

"The thing that we have to deal with this game is that we're gonna have to return every kick and we're gonna have to cover every kick because of the cold," Toub said.

The freezing weather will also affect the ball too.

"It doesn't fly like it (usually) does." Toub said.

The Chiefs are practicing inside this week due to the impending frigid temperatures, but Toub said it won't change the team's mindset.

"It's really about focus, you have to learn the game plan," Toub said. "Everybody has to deal with the cold and we'll manage that."

—