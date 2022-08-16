‘It’s good to get him back’: Chiefs' young corners leaning on Rashad Fenton’s experience

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list in time for the teams first set of padded practices, veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton is already causing a stir.

“Rashad’s feisty,” defensive coordinator Steve Spanuolo told reporters Tuesday.

Fenton’s late practice dust-up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes made the rounds on social media Monday.

“Great competition,” Fenton said of the altercation Tuesday.

The fourth-year player enters 2022 as one of the few mainstays in the defensive back room for Kansas City.

📹RECAP: #Chiefs Rashad Fenton returns to practice, bringing valuable experience and leadership with him @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/Eo6tsDM8Gu — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 9, 2022

“His leadership role is going to be big for us,” defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said of Fenton. “He's been to two Super Bowls. He's been to AFC Championship games, he's played in those big games and so he has talked to these guys about staying focused."

Fenton started a career-high eight games for Kansas City in 2021, racking up 49 tackles and forcing a fumble.

“Everybody brings new flavor, new spice, new techniques and new aspects of football to the team,” Fenton said. “It’s just great to see the new flavors in the mix as we bring it together as one team. It’s just good to see it all.”

—