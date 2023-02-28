'It's unbelievable': Chiefs coaches marvel at new KCI terminal on way to NFL combine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The opening of the new Kansas City International Airport single terminal has been a must-see experience for many Kansas Citians, and even Kansas City Chiefs coaches wanted to visit it on the first day.

Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt and statistical analysis coordinator Mike Frazier were on their way to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which starts this week on March 2. But before they left, they took some time to soak in the new KCI terminal, which officially began operating Tuesday.

Both Merritt and Frazier were already impressed with the new terminal.

"It's unbelievable," Merritt told KSHB 41 anchors Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness. "It's so clean, it's a whole lot different than the old airport, I can tell you that. This is beautiful."

Frazier and Merritt, who have certainly had their fair share of flights and airport visits over the years, already see an upgrade over the old terminal.

"People are gonna be really excited to see (the new terminal) when they get a chance," Frazier said.

