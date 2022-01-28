JaxCo executive makes wager with Hamilton County, Ohio, commission president over AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has made a friendly wager with Hamilton County, Ohio, Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas over the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

White and Dumas have each chosen a youth organization in their communities to receive a celebratory meal if their team wins Sunday's game, according to a release from White's office.

White has selected Kansas City's Youth Ambassadors, while Dumas has selected Cincinnati's Youth Advocate Programs.

If the Chiefs win the AFC title game, Kansas City's Youth Ambassadors will receive a meal from Black-owned restaurant Richie's Chicken in Cincinnati.

"Youth Ambassadors is an educational employment program designed to empower under served teens with important life skills, soft job skills, creative expression and adult mentors," the release said. "This comprehensive programming encourages positive personal growth, equipping youth with the power to have a voice and be active participants in their communities."

But in the "unlikely event" the Bengals win on Sunday, the kids at Cincinnati's Youth Advocate Programs will enjoy some KC barbecue from Gates BBQ, according to the release.

“After that thrilling overtime win last weekend, the energy and excitement are high for Chiefs Kingdom going into the game against the Bengals,” White said in the release. “They may have edged us for the win earlier this season, but Sunday is what really counts. I look forward to celebrating another AFC Championship victory while also bringing some attention to some amazing young people in our communities.”

The Jackson County executive is not the only Kansas City elected official to make a wager over Sunday's big game.