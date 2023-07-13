Jets DT Quinnen Williams’ new deal sets floor for Chiefs’ negotiations with DT Chris Jones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The floor has been set for a contract extension for Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones after the New York Jets and Quinnen Williams reached agreement on a contract extension.

Jones, who tied a career high with 15 1/2 sacks last season then notched the first two postseason sacks of his career en route to a Super Bowl LVII title, is entering the last season of a four-year, $81.3 million contract he signed before the 2020 season.

Over the Cap projects Jones’ salary-cap hit for the 2023 season at nearly $28.3 million, which would almost certainly get restructured to create more room under the cap for the Chiefs ahead of the upcoming season if the two sides reach agreement on an extension.

NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Williams had agreed to a four-year deal worth $96 million.

The deal makes Williams the second-highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history behind only perennial Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald.

General Manager Brett Veach confirmed in May that an extension for Jones was “on the list of things to do” this offseason.

“Obviously, we have a great relationship with Chris and his staff, so we’ll get to work and see what we can do,” Veach said. “Those things usually take a little bit of time here, so we have a little bit of a runway now until the start of training camp to hopefully get something done.”

It had been widely reported and speculated that Jones’ camp was waiting for the Williams deal to get done with the idea that he’ll get a richer deal.

Now that the numbers for Williams’ new contract, including $66 million in guaranteed money, are in, it should speed the process for Kansas City and Jones to strike a deal on an extension.

Donald signed a three-year, $95 million extension before the 2022 season.

Expect the average annual value of a new contract for Jones to land between Donald’s $31.7 million and Williams’ $24 million.

Chiefs fans will want to pay attention to the length of a contract extension for Jones, likely three or four years, and the guaranteed money included.

Jones did not attend mandatory minicamp in June, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid shrugged off the All-Pro defensive tackle’s absence.

“Kind of like last year, same type of deal,” Reid said. “That’s his choice. He chose not to be here. I’m sure he’ll be at training camp.”

He said the Chiefs would roll through preseason prep no matter what Jones’ status was for training camp, which begins next week at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Reid’s only message for Jones: “Make sure you’re in shape.”

