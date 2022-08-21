Jody Fortson leads Chiefs to preseason win against Commanders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs returned to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with the familiar feeling of winning, beating the Washington Commanders 24-14 in their first home preseason game of the year.

First-team offensive players kicked the game off flying with touchdowns in the opening two drives of the game. During the two drives, wide receiver Justin Watson and tight end Jody Fortson had first-team reps.

Watson only caught two passes in the game but caught for 53 yards, including a 39-yard reception in the opening drive while quarterback Patrick Mahomes was getting blitzed to get the Chiefs in the red zone.

When the Chiefs got into the red zone, Fortson shined, catching both touchdown passes from Mahomes to give the team a quick 14-0 lead.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters post game it was good to see Fortson have a standout game against the Commanders.

"Guy busts his tail off every day," Reid said.

Mahomes gave props to Fortson in catching the first touchdown pass of the game.

"Washington actually covered pretty well on the play," Mahomes said, "But Jody did great in getting the catch — Jody made me look really good."

Fortson deflected the praise by thanking teammates Mahomes and Travis Kelce for their continuous motivation.

"Patrick and Kelce were one of the first people to come up to me after they carted me off the field last year," Fortson said. "They told me to hold my head up, it gets greater later. Shoutout to them. Two great leaders."

Fortson's two touchdowns gave the Chiefs' first-team offense a perfect three for three in touchdowns drives in the preseason.

First-team defense players were solid Saturday, keeping the Commanders scoreless when they were out.

The Commanders tried to get back in the game, but the Chiefs' reserves defense persevered. A late-game interception led to another touchdown, cementing the game for KC.

Rookie George Karlaftis and veteran Khalen Saunders each racked up a sack in the game.

As for injuries, defensive back Rashad Fenton left the game early with a groin injury. Although, he was able to leave the field of his own power.

Reid said postgame Fenton's groin only tightened.

The Chiefs must now prepare to cut the roster down to the NFL-mandated 80. Teams have until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Thursday, the Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers at home to close out the preseason.

—