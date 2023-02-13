Watch Now
Joe's KC opens Sunday to take care of barbecue-craving Chiefs fans before Super Bowl

Posted at 7:11 PM, Feb 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Joe's Kansas City opened Sunday eager to take care of barbecue-craving fans hungry for another Chiefs Super Bowl win.

One of the city's best-known joints, normally closed Sundays, received nearly 200 orders by 7 a.m. from call-in and online customers.

Unlike other days, the restaurant operated as takeout only, no longer accepting orders after 4 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday.

Joe's is a favorite not only of Chiefs Kingdom but of Chiefs players Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Eric Tadda of Joe's KC says Mahomes loves the Z-Man. Chris Jones comes in for his "Cheat Meal Monday," and Kelce gets the ribs.

