Arizona-based Chiefs fans ship hundreds of pounds of Kansas City barbeque

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City barbeque staples like Joe’s KC and Jack Stack are shipping the City of Fountain’s most delicious export nationwide.

Monday morning Joe’s said it had more than 100 orders for barbeque destined for Arizona, home of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Jack Stack also reported around 95 orders bound for the Grand Canyon state and more than a thousand overall.

Former Kansas City resident Rommel Hernandez moved to the Phoenix area late last year. He said he has not had true Kansas City barbeque since.

“No knock on the Arizona barbeque. I’m sure the people down here enjoy it,” Hernandez said. “Me being from Kansas City, I wanted a taste of home.”

Hernandez placed his Joe’s Kansas City order over the weekend and encouraged others to do so in a Facebook group from Chiefs fans living in Arizona.

Without any plans to attend the game because of the price of entry, Hernandez said he’ll feel right at home with some brisket in hand.

“It’s like mom’s cooking. You know, nobody can replicate your mother’s cooking,” he said. “That’s sort of what Kansas City barbeque is to me.”

Joe’s Kansas City advised anyone wanting to place a shipping order to other states to do so by Wednesday. The store does plan to be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for carryout only.

