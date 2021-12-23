Just win: Chiefs Week 16 playoff scenarios

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While it’s not completely clear which Kansas City Chiefs players will take the field Sunday, those that do will have a chance to punch the team’s ticket to the playoffs.

The Chiefs are set to host the 7-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A win Sunday clinches a playoff berth for the Chiefs. A win combined with a loss or tie from the Los Angeles Chargers - or a Chiefs tie combined with a Chargers loss - could give the Chiefs their sixth straight AFC West Division Title.

There are three additional scenarios in which the Chiefs can earn a playoff berth if they reach a tie with the Steelers: a loss by the Buffalo Bills, or a loss by the Indianapolis Colts, and the outcome of the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens game does not end in a tie.

A win would also be helpful for the Chiefs in strengthening their bid to earn the top seed in the AFC. The Chiefs are currently sitting in the top spot, though the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans remain within striking distance.

Heading into Week 16, no team in the AFC has yet to clinch even a playoff berth. The Chiefs, Patriots and Titans are the only three teams in the AFC that could do so this week.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers have already clinched both a playoff berth and the NFC North Division title. The Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch playoff berths this week.

Earlier this week , the Chiefs opened up ticket sales to fans interested in a possible Divisional Round home playoff game.

