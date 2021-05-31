Kansas City-area Track Olympian Muna Lee to attend 'Going The Distance For Brain Injury' run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Track Olympian Muna Lee is well known in the Kansas City area for her speed as track star.

However, on Monday, Lee will do her part to help people with brain injuries.

Lee, a two-time Olympian, will attend the "Going the Distance for Brain Injury Race" as the honorary guest.

She explained to 41 Action News why the issue of brain health is important to her.

"I've had a lot of friends in football and soccer, I mean, just family members that get hurt and they have concussions and stuff like that," Lee said. "So running for that cause is a good reason to do it.

The race will begin at the Loose Park Pavillion at 6:30 am.