Kansas City boos Jazz: Royals fans give Yankees 3B ‘unlucky’ ALDS greeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is normally a fan of jazz, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday during Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Kauffman Stadium.

The improvisational bebop style of jazz can trace its roots to Kansas City a century ago, making the musical genre as fundamental to the city’s identity as barbecue, baseball and the Chiefs.

But after New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm declared that the Royals “just got lucky” after evening the series with a 4-2 win Monday in the Bronx, the sellout crowd of 40,312 showered Jazz with boos at every opportunity.

“He handled it well,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “That's good for the playoffs to have a little bit of that. I don't think he meant any disrespect by it at all. You know, it made for a little better environment.”

Chisholm may not have been fazed by the chilly reception, but he also didn’t do anything to incite the crowd — going hitless in four at-bats with a strikeout.

“He loves it,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “He enjoys it. You get the crowd into it and get them distracted on something. He'll be all right.”

For his part, Chisholm tried to turn the lusty boos into a positive.

“I ain’t ever seen anybody boo a bum,” he said in the postgame locker room, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Jazz Chisholm on the fans at Kauffman Stadium booing him: “I ain’t ever seen anybody boo a bum.” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 10, 2024

Chisholm probably didn’t make any friends the last few days in Kansas City and almost certainly will get booed more in Game 4, which the Royals must win to keep their season alive.

First pitch is set for 6:08 p.m. on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. The game will air on TBS.

