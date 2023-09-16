Kansas City Chiefs activate DT Chris Jones ahead of matchup vs Jacksonville Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was activated Saturday ahead of the team's Sunday afternoon match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs announced Saturday that Jones had been activated, opening the door for the 29-year-old to take the field in Jacksonville.

The All-Pro ended his holdout Monday after reaching an agreement for a one-year contract with the Super Bowl champions.

The team also announced that running back La'Mical Perine and DT Matt Dickerson were activated via standard elevation, while corner back Darius Rush was waived.

Rush, from Indianapolis, was added to the Chiefs in August through the waiver process.

The Chiefs take on the Jaguars at noon on Sunday.

