Chiefs add speedy CB Darius Rush from Colts, lose CB Kahlef Hailassie in waiver process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs lost one rookie cornerback and added another through the waiver process Wednesday, a day after the NFL deadline to trim rosters to 53 players.

Cleveland claimed Kahlef Hailassie, an undrafted rookie from Western Kentucky who impressed during the preseason, off waivers from Kansas City.

The Chiefs, in turn, claimed Darius Rush from Indianapolis.

The Colts picked Rush — a 6-foot-2, nearly 200-pound prospect — in the fifth round of April’s draft with the No. 138 selection overall.

Rush is a burner with high athletic upside.

He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine with a 35-inch vertical and 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump.

Rush needs to improve his technique at the line of scrimmage and uses his athleticism to catch up more than stay connected in coverage, but he has good ball skills and can play special teams.

Kansas City will have to make a corresponding move to add Rush to the roster, but it’s unclear whether a player will be moved to the injured list or cut to make space.

