Watch
Sports

Actions

Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes say family key in getting COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gail Burton/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid bump fists after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 34-20. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 12:37:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week that nearly 50 percent of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Count Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in that list. The pair spoke candidly with the media Monday on their decisions to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“To me, it was more of a personal decision with having the baby girl and knowing that I was gonna be around people,” Mahomes said.

He and fiance Brittany Mathews welcomed daughter Sterling in February. The NFL sent an April memo to Tier 1 and Tier 2 (non-player employees) requiring proof of vaccination “unless they have an underlying medical or religious reason for not doing so.”

“I wanted to make sure I could do whatever I could help keep her healthy,” Mahomes said.

Coach Reid estimated 18 Chiefs staffers were already vaccinated at the start of the team's offseason training program on April 15, with the expectation that the number rises.

“There's a handful of them that have already been vaccinated, myself included,” Reid started. “I don't want anybody to get sick and I surely don't want anybody to pass away.”

Kansas City was part of a pair of virus induced scheduling hiccups during the 2020 regular season, postponing games from Sunday to Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!