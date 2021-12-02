Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo credits locker room leadership for recent success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs defense has turned a corner in the past few weeks.

Multiple players have returned from injury, and over the past four games, the Chiefs have strung together 11 sacks, 6 interceptions and 5 fumble recoveries.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo credited leadership within the locker room as one key reason the Chiefs are suddenly finding success.

"I know that sounds simple, but when you're together as much as we are, when you do that it unifies us. Visual acts of commitment, you guys may not see it but our defensive backs, Tyrann (Mathieu) has them out there 10 minutes ahead of when were supposed to be out there doing footwork drills," Spagnuolo said. "I see that every day. It says something to everybody else and there are more examples of that."

Spagnuolo went on to credit multiple players within the defense, saying it takes leaders "trusting the process" in order to keep the team together and work through adversity. He said one of those players is defensive end Frank Clark.

"Keeping everything in house and staying focused on us and what we have to do as a team to get better," Clark said. "Whether we have a good game or a bad game or a loss, it's always been very judgmental in everything we have done and very critical of ourselves and doing everything we can at the end of the day to go out there and win on Sundays."

So far, the Chiefs' defense has held opposing offenses to 17 points or less since Week 7. Fans will see if the trend continues this Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.

