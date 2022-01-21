Kansas City Chiefs DE Chris Jones talks game day music, unique cuisine, favorite movie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, KSHB 41 News anchor Dia Wall sat down for an interview with defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Wall and Jones touched on a number of topics including Jones' taste in music, unique cuisine, favorite hype songs and his favorite television shows.

When asked what his most surprising song to hype him up on the field is, Jones had the lyrics down.

"I don't know the name of this song, but it's like, 'Just a small-town girl. Living in a lonely world,'" Jones said.

He was referring to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a love for ketchup , which he is known for putting steaks, but that is simply not Jones' delicacy of choice.

"It's definitely not steak and ketchup," Jones said. "No shade to Patrick [Mahomes]."

Instead, Jones enjoys mixing ranch and honey mustard together for dipping chicken strips.

As for what hidden gem he loves in the Kansas City area, Jones told Wall fans would enjoy a trip to Bamboo Penny's , a Thai restaurant in Leawood.

"It's very delightful," he said.

And while Jones said he doesn't spend much time watching TV, he did offer fans a cinema recommendation.

"'The Wolf of Wallstreet,'" he said. "Everyone must watch that."