Kansas City Chiefs, KC Wolf make surprise visit to Olathe elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs turned a moment that could have ended in black and silver into a moment that ended in red and gold.

On Thursday, members of the Chiefs organization and KC Wolf paid a surprise visit to Heritage Elementary School in Olathe.

Earlier this month, to celebrate the return of football, the school ordered 10 Kansas City Chiefs-themed footballs from Amazon.

When the footballs arrived , physical education teacher Jay Parsons found that despite the boxes saying they were Chiefs gear, the footballs themselves were Las Vegas Raiders-themed.

The school made sure the order was right - it was - before taking to social media to explain the mix-up.

Can @PatrickMahomes help a local KC metro elementary school out? We ordered 10 new @Chiefs youth footballs for @HeritageK5 and this is what was delivered from @amazon ....are they playing a dirty trick on these Chief loving fans??? pic.twitter.com/vJ59GAgBLX — Sloan Bestgen (@sloan_bestgen) September 5, 2021

Days later, the school now has the Chiefs footballs it originally ordered, and a special memory from the Chiefs visit, which included gift baskets and other Chiefs Kingdom memorabilia.

The visit even caught Parsons by surprise, who had just finished teaching a 4th grade class.

“I was called to the office and KC Wolf was there,” Parsons said of the visit.

