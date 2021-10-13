Kansas City Chiefs' longest tenured running back is stepping up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' longest tenured running back has a chance to not just fill in, but make an actual impact.

Darrel Williams, a career back up, has never served as a starter for the Chiefs and is still looking for his first regular season start.

Williams, an undrafted free agent back in 2018, has spent the past four years learning the in's and out's of Andy Reid's offense.

“I didn’t get drafted and just the look in my parent's eyes and watching my mom cry, that means something special to me and I’ve never seen my mom cry," Williams said. "Just having that moment and not getting drafted and she was really crying, kinda took that to heart and now I get this opportunity, I gotta make the most of it just for her.”

Williams steps up to the plate after starting running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, was placed on the injured reserve.

Clyde suffered a knee injury in the Chiefs 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.