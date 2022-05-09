Kansas City Chiefs single-game tickets go on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2022 Kansas City Chiefs single-game and group tickets for home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be available to the public for purchase starting 11 a.m. Friday.
Presale ticket purchases will begin 8 a.m. Friday for Jackson County taxpayers and 10 a.m. Friday for season ticket members .
Tickets can be purchased online. Parking purchases must be made in advance.
Ticket sales will follow the Chiefs' 2022 schedule announcement, which is set to be released Thursday night.
The team's home opener is set for Thursday night, Sept. 15. The game is a Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.