Watch
Sports

Actions

Kansas City Chiefs single-game tickets go on sale Friday

Chiefs announce details for buying potential postseason tickets
Copyright Getty Images
Wesley Hitt
<p>Exterior view of the stadium before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)</p>
Chiefs announce details for buying potential postseason tickets
Posted at 11:25 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:25:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2022 Kansas City Chiefs single-game and group tickets for home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be available to the public for purchase starting 11 a.m. Friday.

Presale ticket purchases will begin 8 a.m. Friday for Jackson County taxpayers and 10 a.m. Friday for season ticket members .

Tickets can be purchased online. Parking purchases must be made in advance.

Ticket sales will follow the Chiefs' 2022 schedule announcement, which is set to be released Thursday night.

The team's home opener is set for Thursday night, Sept. 15. The game is a Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock