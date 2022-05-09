Kansas City Chiefs single-game tickets go on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2022 Kansas City Chiefs single-game and group tickets for home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be available to the public for purchase starting 11 a.m. Friday.

Presale ticket purchases will begin 8 a.m. Friday for Jackson County taxpayers and 10 a.m. Friday for season ticket members .

Tickets can be purchased online . Parking purchases must be made in advance.

Ticket sales will follow the Chiefs' 2022 schedule announcement, which is set to be released Thursday night.