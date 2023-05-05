Kansas City Chiefs start defense of Super Bowl championship this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The road for the Kansas City Chiefs to defend their Super Bowl championship starts this weekend.

While regular season games are still several months away, the team is hosting a rookie mini camp from Saturday, May 6 through Monday, May 8.

The mini camp allows rookies who were recently part of the 2023 NFL Draft and undrafted free agents to get their first workouts with the club.

The team is set to host open organized team activities (OTA) on May 24, June 1 and June 8.

Mandatory mini camp is set for June 13-15, after which the team will break before returning in late July and early August for Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

