Kansas City Chiefs starters to get reps in team’s second preseason game in Arizona

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Kansas City Chiefs starters are set to see additional snaps as the team travels to take on the Arizona Cardinals tonight in the team’s second preseason game.

Pregame coverage is set for 6 p.m. on KSHB 41, with kickoff set for 7 p.m., also on KSHB 41.

On Thursday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the team’s starters would see action in the first half, with backups splitting the remaining snaps in the second half.

Reid made the remarks as the team wrapped up training camp from Missouri Western University in St. Joseph, Missouri. The team will continue preseason practices from its facilities outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are coming off a narrow loss last Sunday in their preseason opener, falling 26-24 to the Saints in New Orleans.

The Cardinals are coming off a narrow win in their preseason opener, knocking off the Denver Broncos 18-17 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs are plenty familiar with State Farm Stadium. Tonight’s game marks the first time the Chiefs will return to the site of their Super Bowl LVII championship earlier this year over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs wrap up their preseason schedule by returning home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26 to host the Cleveland Browns.

Kickoff is set for noon on KSHB 41.

