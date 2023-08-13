Chiefs game report: What we learned from Kansas City’s preseason opener at New Orleans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the preseason Sunday against New Orleans with a 26-24 loss on a last-second field (not that it really matters).

Here’s what we learned with 25 days before the Chiefs open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 7, against Detroit — yet another game you can see on KSHB 41.

THE GOOD: Newcomer Richie James, a sixth-year wide receiver from Middle Tennessee State, showed the ability to go vertical, picking up 43 yards on a go route from the slot early in the second quarter.

He capped the drive a few players later by getting open on a corner route for a touchdown.

In between, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert and James weren’t on the same page on a throw to the opposite corner of the end zone.

But it’s encouraging to see James flash big-play and red-zone ability in the Chiefs’ offense in his first game with the team.

James, who previously played for San Francisco and the New York Giants, also served as the Chiefs’ starting punt returner and backup kickoff returner.

He didn’t get any chances on punts, but returned a kickoff 31 yards.

Defensively, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said he wanted to see how well the team tackled.

Two undrafted rookie corners — Ekow Boye-Doe from Kansas State and Kahlef Hailassie from Western Kentucky — showed some tackling skills in the open field.

Both also played well in coverage, including Hailassie’s athletic leaping interception in the third quarter.

Kahlef the THIEF ❌ pic.twitter.com/JPiT8jo0sT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2023

Don’t be surprised when one of them makes the opening-game roster with the other likely to land on the practice squad.

Seventh-round pick Nic Jones left the game with some broken fingers on his left hand, according to coach Andy Reid. He's the player listed immediately ahead of Hailassie on the preseason depth chart.

THE BAD: Derek Carr, who signed with New Orleans after nine seasons with the Raiders, carved up the first-team defense on the game’s opening drive.

He went 6 for 8 for 70 yards with a touchdown on his first drive with the Saints.

Carr targeted Chiefs safety Justin Reid for a couple completions, including a 4-yard touchdown to Keith Kirkwood to cap the drive.

Second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie also gave up a first-down reception on a skinny post and got beat deep on the second drive for a touchdown to AT Perry.

Carr took advantage of McDuffie’s size — he’s 5 feet, 11 inches — and hung one up for Perry, who is 6-3 1/2.

Kansas City got pressure on a couple dropbacks on the opening drive but ultimately wasn’t able to sack Carr and halt the drive despite some aggression from Steve Spagnuolo.

But Daniel Wise, who started at left defensive tackle in place of Chris Jones, held up OK. He won’t be mistaken for Jones anytime soon, though.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi did fairly well against the run on the right side of the defensive line.

Omenihu reduced inside with second-year lineman Malik Herring on third down flanked by the team’s last two first-round picks, George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

The backup offensive line gave up interview pressure against a four-man rush on the second play of a two-minute drive to close the first half.

Quarterback Shane Buechele tried to step up, but the pressure disrupted him enough that his pass to Justyn Ross was wide of the mark and resulted in a tip-drill interception.

KEY MOMENT: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled up the middle for a 5-yard gain on the Chiefs’ first drive.

He didn’t return for the second drive, which was probably smart since there’s no reason to risk an injury in a game that doesn’t count.

KEY STAT: Quarterback Shane Buechele finished 11 for 18 for 155 yards with two third-quarter touchdowns.

He got picked off late in the second quarter on a tipped pass but was electrifying in the third quarter.

Buechele tossed touchdowns to Ross and Kekoa Crawford, turning a 10-point halftime deficit into a 21-17 lead after the third quarter.

The TD toss to Crawford was especially impressive — outrunning a sack, dodging another defender then delivering a strike into the end for the go-ahead 8-yard score.

NEWCOMERS: We covered James’ contributions earlier. He was a bright spot among the newcomers.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo covets intelligence and versatility, which Omenihu and linebacker Drue Tranquill showed in their Kansas City debuts.

Omenihu, who will be suspended for the first six games of the regular season, made a tackle for a loss at the end and was used as a pass rusher from the inside on third down with the first-string defense.

Meanwhile, Tranquill, who spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, led the defense with five tackles in the first half. Crashing the edge and chasing down ball carriers from behind.

Another veteran free-agent signing, safety Mike Edwards, flashed as a downhill run-stuffer on the edge, rallying to the ball on a swing route and later showed some coverage skills, too.

The first-string offense only played one drive, so it was tough to get a worthwhile evaluation of new left tackle Donovan Smith and new right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

That said, it’s hard to believe they won’t be an upgrade over Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie.

ROOKIE WATCH: Rookie second-round pick Rashee Rice has been a bright spot at training camp, but he had a drop early in the second quarter and was flagged for a false start on the next drive.

He atoned with a 13-yard catch between two Saints defenders to kick off a two-minute drive late in the first half and finished with three catches for 30 yards, showing some quality vision in space.

Early in the second half, wide receiver Justyn Ross, who spent last season on injured reserve, showed his strength and playmaking ability with a contested catch and some extra yards after shrugging off a tackle.

He later added a touchdown on a slant over the middle, which won’t tamp down Chiefs Kingdom’s enthusiasm about Ross’ training camp to date.

Been waiting on this one. First touchdown in the league for @_jross8 😤 pic.twitter.com/WzmWLzpumY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2023

Ross finished with two catches for 29 yards.

Undrafted running back Deneric Prince, who is a lock to make the roster as the starting kick returner, has been lauded for his pass-catching ability.

He didn’t get to show that off, but he showed his toughness as a runner with 14 yards on four carries, mostly between the tackles.

Tackle Wanya Morris is listed as the third-string left tackle on the depth chart the team released for the game, but he first saw the field with the second unit at right tackle ahead of Lucas Niang.

Rookie first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a defensive end from Kansas State and Lee’s Summit native, beat Saints backup left tackle Lewis Kidd around the edge for pressure in the second quarter.

He also saw the field with the first-team offense on third down opposite Karlaftis with Omenihu bumping inside in an obvious pass-rushing situation.

Former Wildcats teammate — Boye-Doe, an undrafted rookie cornerback — also had some bright moments along with rookie safety Chamarri Conner, who had a sack on the blitz and a pass defended.

Kansas City's other draft pick at defensive end, Stephen F. Austin fifth-round BJ Thompson, was flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter when he hit Saints third-string QB Jake Haener in the head.

INJURY REPORT: Jones was the only significant injury reported during the game.

Reid said after the game that he suffered a broken hand, but it's unclear yet whether he'll need surgery and will miss time.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) remains sidelined after surgery to clean up a torn meniscus. He was one of five veterans who didn’t play against the Saints.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last October.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder/hand), who has been limited to non-contact drills throughout training camp, still hasn’t been cleared for a full return.

He underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum and broken hand, so the medical staff has been cautious with Pacheco, who led the Chiefs in rushing yards (830) and rushing touchdowns (five) as a rookie last season, during the offseason.

Tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) picked up injuries in recent weeks at training camp and sat out the preseason opener.

Defensive end Chris Jones isn’t injured, but he also missed the game amid an ongoing holdout.

Jones, a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season, is entering the final year of a four-year deal worth more than $80 million.

He reportedly seeks an extension that will make him the second-highest paid defensive lineman in the NFL.

