Chiefs’ defense has ‘been rolling’ at camp as DT Chris Jones’ holdout continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones’ holdout approaches a second week, training camp rolls on for coach Andy Reid and the players who have reported to Missouri Western in St. Joseph.

Reid said he hasn’t heard from Jones in recent days and doesn’t have a clue when, or if, he’ll arrive for training camp, but it’s clear his focus is on the players who are in camp.

“We’re moving fast and furious even though he’s not here,” Reid said.

Jones matched a career-high 15 1/2 sacks last season. He also had 15 1/2 sacks in 2018.

En route to a second Super Bowl title in four seasons, Jones also notched the first two sacks of his postseason career.

Eric Gay/AP Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) breaks a tackle attempt by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

He’s a key piece of the Chiefs’ defense, but his defensive teammates are sulking with one of the team’s leaders and more energetic players at practice.

“We’ve been rolling, I ain’t going to lie to you,” linebacker Willie Gay Jr. said. “Of course, we all know Chris Jones. I’m not going to get into it. But we’ve been rolling. With him, of course, we’ll be a great defense. But while we’re here and while things are the way they are, we're going to ball out.”

Jones is entering the final year of a four-year deal worth $81.3 million (based on Over the Cap’s cap number), which he signed before the 2020 season. He’s set to count $28.3 million against the salary cap this season.

Jones, who also skipped mandatory minicamp in June, is believed to be seeking a three- or four-year extension with an average annual value in the $30-million neighborhood, which would make him the second-highest paid DT in NFL history behind Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.

Getting Jones locked up was an offseason priority for Chiefs GM Brett Veach and New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams’ extension earlier this month set the floor for negotiations.

Jones’ teammates hope to see him soon but aren’t focused on his absence.

“It would add a big piece that we hope to have,” Gay said. “We can’t be out here thinking, ‘Dang, I wish Chris was here.’ We just have to handle things the way they are and roll with it.”

—