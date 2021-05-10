Kansas City Chiefs to sell tickets for 2021 season at full capacity at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are planning to operate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at full capacity for the 2021 season.
The two-time reigning AFC champions announced Monday that single-game tickets for next season will go on sale Thursday.
The NFL will release its league-wide schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday night.
Season-ticket members will have access to an exclusive online presale beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Information on the presale will come via email for season-ticket members hoping to purchase additional tickets.
Jackson County taxpayers also will have access to an online presale from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday. Purchases must be made with a credit card using a Jackson County billing zip code.
All 76,416 tickets, which is Arrowhead’s capacity, will be mobile only.
The stadium ticket office will not be open for walk-up sales and single-game tickets are subject to availability and dynamic pricing, so expect to pay more for games against marquee opponents.
Parking passes also will be available in advance for $45.