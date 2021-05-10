Watch
Kansas City Chiefs to sell tickets for 2021 season at full capacity at Arrowhead Stadium

Single-game ticket sales begin Thursday
Kansas City Chiefs
Rendering of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:54:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are planning to operate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at full capacity for the 2021 season.

The two-time reigning AFC champions announced Monday that single-game tickets for next season will go on sale Thursday.

The NFL will release its league-wide schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday night.

Season-ticket members will have access to an exclusive online presale beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Information on the presale will come via email for season-ticket members hoping to purchase additional tickets.

Jackson County taxpayers also will have access to an online presale from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday. Purchases must be made with a credit card using a Jackson County billing zip code.

All 76,416 tickets, which is Arrowhead’s capacity, will be mobile only.

The stadium ticket office will not be open for walk-up sales and single-game tickets are subject to availability and dynamic pricing, so expect to pay more for games against marquee opponents.

Parking passes also will be available in advance for $45.

