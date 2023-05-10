Kansas City Chiefs to take on Miami Dolphins Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The game will be held at 8:30 a.m. Central Time at Frankfurt Stadium and can be viewed on the NFL Network. It will take place Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Hey @MiamiDolphins, see you in Deutschland 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/CpzXQyK22t — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2023

For access to the sale of general admission tickets for the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game at Frankfurt Stadium, fans must register online. Additional information on purchasing tickets will be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to be headed to Frankfurt this fall to play the Dolphins," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "The Chiefs have a long history of helping to grow the game of football around the world, and we have been eagerly anticipating our chance to play in Germany.

New England will also play in Germany during the 2023 season, taking on Indianapolis at Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

The Falcons will host the Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1, while the Jaguars will play the Bills on Oct. 8 and the Ravens will take on the Titans on Oct. 15, both at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

This is the Chiefs' third regular season international game in history, defeating the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium in London on Nov. 1, 2015, and the Los Angeles Charges at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Nov. 18, 2019.

Bild, a German newspaper, reports that the Chiefs will also host a game in Germany in 2024 in Deutschland.

The Kansas City Chiefs have also played in four American Bowl preseason games in Berlin in 1990, Tokyo in both 1994 and 1998, and Monterrey, Mexico, in 1996.

The Chiefs were awarded International Home Marketing Area rights for Germany and Mexico in Dec. 2021 and for Austria and Switzerland in April 2023 — which means the club can act on its marketing plans in those countries, including advertising, signing local sponsorship deals, expanding domestic international sponsors and hosting fan events.

"The game this season in Germany, much like our games in London and Mexico City, will create amazing opportunities for our fans," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. "Given our history, we think we're uniquely positioned to take advantage of these expanded commercial and fan development rights in Austria and Switzerland, and we can't wait to get started."