Kansas City Chiefs work to rebuild wide receiver corps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's no easy task trying to replace a talent like Tyreek Hill.

After the Kansas City Chiefs traded the veteran wideout , the team quickly went to the drawing board to piece together their newest receiving corps.

"Tyreek was loved, he will be missed, but now it's time to make sure that we are developing the people that we have," Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said on Thursday.

New Chiefs wide receivers coach Joe Bleymaier agrees it's a lot of production to make up for.

"(It's) big shoes to fill, I don't know if one guy can do it, but this new squad is more than capable," Bleymaier said. "The collective and the guys that we brought in, (we'll) just start from scratch teaching everybody you know, what we do, how we do it. The story is still to be written how we fill that gap, we will try to emphasize each of the guys strengths and try to let them kinda write how they fit into the roles and then the offense kinda goes from there"

The Chiefs brought in plenty of new talent during free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

Those new additions include Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross just to name a few.

"They all bring something different to the table and that's the unique part about it," Bieniemy said. "I think there is going to be a lot of diversity because everyone presents something different. It's a lot of fun, because these guys are learning something new for the first time and that's what's exciting about it"

Hill led the team in receiving last season with a franchise-record 111 catches for more than 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns.

