Kansas City couple checks off bucket list, punches ticket for Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — When the confetti fell at the AFC Championship at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Rick and Margie Schaff sprung into action.

“The following Monday morning, we were looking at ticket prices and said, 'YOLO right?' You just gotta go. You only live once,” Margie said.

This couple has been married for more than 30 years, many of them as Chiefs season ticket members. When they saw flight prices, the Schaffs decided to pack up and hit the road.

"We like road trips," Rick said. "We like driving. We’re retired. We have time.”

The couple got VIP tickets through On Location , the official hospitality partner of the NFL.

KSHB 41 anchor Dia Wall checked out how they’re hosting fans on game day this week.

“We woke up several times during the week going, 'We’re going to the Super Bowl,'" Margie said. "I can't believe it. We are actually going to the Super Bowl — our bucket list dream.”

The Schaffs will be at a special Chiefs tailgate before taking in Super Bowl LVII inside State Farm Stadium. The couple says it was worth every bit of money, and all the miles they put into it.

“Oh absolutely. We had our mindset that no matter what the outcome, which they're gonna win, but no matter what the outcome, we're going to be thrilled we're there for the experience," Margie said. "We're there for the people in the crowds, and we just want to be part of Chiefs Kingdom.”

