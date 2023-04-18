Kansas City Mavericks prep for first playoff series since 2018-19 season

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ECHL postseason Wednesday, hosting the Allen Americans in a best-of-seven first round series.

“We've been having to be on a grind and play playoff hockey for the past month,” general manager and head coach Tad O’Had said Tuesday after the team’s morning skate.

The Mavericks skated into the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, helping boost the club into the bracket and snapping a four season postseason drought by the NHL's Seattle Kraken-affiliated franchise.

Stopped by morning skate for the Kansas City Mavericks (@kc_mavericks), who are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19 🔥🏒



Previewing their ECHL playoff series tonight on @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/65LeHYoEw4 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) April 18, 2023

“It's great that we're on a nice little win streak right now,” goaltender Shane Starrett said. The Mavericks stalwart claimed his third ECHL Goaltender of the Week honor for April 10-16 after going 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951.

“But we know that that doesn't matter… it's just more of a confidence thing going in because everything starts new in the playoffs,” Starrett said. “We're just looking to pick up where we left off at the end of the season and get going."

Cable Dahmer Arena expects record crowds for the team's first playoff appearance in four seasons.

“Great sports city…we've got great fans. This is a great building,” O’had said. “It's noisy, it's loud, we love our fans behind us and the guys enjoy playing here,” he finished.

The Mavericks finished with the second best home winning percentage in the league this season, and beginning Wednesday April 19, will host the first three games of the series at home against the Allen Americans, the ECHL-affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators.

