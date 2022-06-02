Kansas City Monarchs lead American Association league in home runs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs' bats are hot.

The team has hit a combined 18 home runs since Friday, heading into Wednesday's game against the Lincoln Salt Dogs.

Former MLB player Matt Adams said the power at the plate all stems from confidence and team chemistry.

“Everybody says hitting is contagious, we got a tough one through nine line up and guys just go about their business the right way," Adams said.

Kansas City Monarch manager Joe Calfapietra agrees.

“This roster is very talented, you know, and right now it’s all coming together, it’s a combination of the perfect storm," Calfapietra said.

The Monarchs are making it rain as they poured on 22 runs this past Saturday and have racked up 31 homers in just 18 games.

The club currently leads American Association league and over the past seven games, has averaged 12 runs per game.

—