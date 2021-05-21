Watch
Kansas City native Sean Malto skates for Olympic shot

Ankle healed, pro-boarder competes in qualifier
2021 DEW TOUR DES MOINES
Kansas City native Sean Malto skating in Olympic qualifier Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Sean Malto - Dew Tour
Posted at 6:23 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 19:23:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an ankle injury which nearly derailed his career, professional skateboarder and Kansas City native Sean Malto is back on board.

The 31-year-old skated in Friday’s Street Open qualifier in Des Moines, Iowa, alongside 83 other professionals; each with the goal of securing critical qualifying points in the sport's first-ever Olympic year.

“It's a privilege to be here,” Malto said during a weekend media availability. “Of course you want to do well, [but] only one person's gonna win this thing.”

Malto sustained a serious ankle injury in 2014 attempting a trick outside KCMO’s World War II Memorial.

Following a long road to recovery and multiple surgeries, Malto said he’s ready to skate at his peak again.

“We're all rooting for each other. So like, hey, if, if someone else wins, we're celebrating them,” he said. “If I win... cool, let's celebrate me.”

Malto’s best run in Friday’s qualifying event scored 18.28.

