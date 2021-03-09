Kansas City NWSL announces Challenge Cup tourney schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL will open its inaugural season after returning to town in exactly one month, but fans will have to wait until April 26 for the home opener.

KC NWSL will play at Portland Thorns FC on Friday, April 9, the opening day of the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup. The game will kick off at 9:30 p.m. at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

The new NWSL franchise, which moved back from Utah and officially joined the league in December 2020, will continue its season at 7:30 p.m. on April 20 at the Chicago Red Stars.

Kansas City NWSL will host its first game at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26 against the defending league champion Houston Dash.

Coach Huw Williams’ squad wraps up the round-robin portion of the tournament against OL Reign at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at Legends Field.

The winner of each round-robin division will meet in the Challenge Cup title game.

All of Kansas City NWSL’s matches will air on Paramount+. The May 8 championship game will air on CBS and Twitch will stream all games internationally.

Editor's note: The May 3 game vs. the OL Reign was rescheduled from May 2.