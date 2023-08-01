Kansas City Outlaws bull-riding team names animal after Chiefs center Creed Humphrey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Outlaws bull-riding team is taking its partnership with Chiefs center Creed Humphrey to the next level.

Not only was Humphrey dubbed the team’s Chief of Outlaw Attitude, he’s now the namesake of a bull.

This weekend, “Creed’ will buck at the T-Mobile Center during KC’s homestead.

Creed, the top-bucking bull, will represent Humphrey’s Super Bowl champion work ethic on the gridiron and is expected to “bring glory to the city on dirt,” per the Outlaws.

The homestand will feature daily five-on-five bull riding games between KC and an opposing team — Arizona Ridge Riders, Missouri Thunder and Oklahoma Freedom.

Festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

