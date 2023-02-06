Kansas City potato girl to serve as spectater at Super Bowl LVII thanks to Lay's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City potato girl is heading to Super Bowl LVII to serve as a spectater thanks to Lay's.

According to Lay's, Nicki Conrad will serve as the official "Lay's Potato Girl" as she watches the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Conrad became a viral sensation last month during the Chiefs Divisional round victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the game, She was helping herself to a baked potato and it was caught on camera by a Jaguars fan, who tried to throw her under the bus.

But instead, Conrad got the last laugh as she fired back at the Jaguars fan bragging about enjoying a Chiefs win along with her potato.

"Two weeks ago, KC fan Nicki Conrad went viral for enjoying a baked potato out of her pocket at a playoff game," Lay's said in a press release. "Potatoes are at the heart of everything Lay’s does, so we couldn’t help celebrating our shared love of potatoes."

The picture went viral and Conrad became a sensation throughout Chiefs Kingdom, with even Hy-Vee sponsoring a tailgate for Conrad during the AFC Championship two weeks ago.

