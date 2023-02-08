Kansas City retailers boom with business as Chiefs fans shop Super Bowl looks

The Kansas City Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in four years and the success of the team is driving up demand for Chiefs-inspired looks.

“Anything that says Chiefs, even hats, or if it's red, it is just flying out the doors," said Hannah Greer, store manager at Junque Drawer Boutique .

The Olathe small business sells a variety of Chiefs and Kansas City items, but Greer says it's hard to keep several of her products in stock as items continue to sell out fast. She says she's routinely contacting local vendors to keep up with demand.

“We come off Christmas and we expect a low sales volume, but the past three years have been four to five times what we normally do," Greer said.

But some fans are deciding to integrate their love for the Chiefs in every day looks. Legends Outlets says retailers have noticed apparel and accessories in Chiefs colors are this season's most sought out look.

“Anytime Kansas City teams do well, especially our Chiefs, the Kansas City pride swells and it brings shoppers out," explained Stacy Scheelk, Property Manager for Legends. "Everyone wants to showcase the red and gold pride."

Scheelk says foot traffic at the outlet mall is up significantly and retailers are sharing in on the city's excitement. Displays at certain stores, like Tory Burch, currently showcase red and yellow shoes and purses, while stores like Topsy's Popcorn are even offering giveaways in honor of the Chiefs.

"It's very difficult we don't have a lot of inventory in stock because we show it off and it just sells and if it's put up on social media, it sells," Scheelk said.

As the Chiefs finish up businesses in Arizona, KC retailers say no matter the outcome, red fashion has become a Kansas City staple.

“It now just kind of feels normal for us to sell stuff all the way into February, it's fun," Greer said.

