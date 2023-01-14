Kansas City Royals agree to 2023 contracts with 7 players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Saturday morning that the team has agreed to 2023 contracts with seven players.

Right handed pitchers Scott Barlow, Taylor Clarke, Brad Keller and Josh Staumont agreed to contracts with Kansas City and avoided arbitration.

Left handed pitchers Kris Bubic and Amir Garrett also agreed to terms.

The team also announced that infielder Nicky Lopez reached agreement for his 2023 contract.

The Royals catchers and pitchers are set to report to spring training in Surprise, Arizona, on Feb. 15, with the full squad reporting on Feb. 20.