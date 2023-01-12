Watch Now
Royals pitchers, catchers to report to spring training Feb. 15; full squad reports Feb. 20

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez warms up during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MLB has released spring training dates for all 30 teams with Royals pitchers and catchers to report to spring training Feb. 15 with position players set to report to Surprise, Arizona, Feb. 20.

Players who are participating in the World Baseball Classic will arrive earlier. Pitchers and catchers participating in the tournament will report to their teams by Feb. 13 and position players will report by Feb. 16.

Two Royals are set to participate in the World Baseball Classic as of right now. Pitcher Brady Singer and infielder Bobby Witt Jr. are set to play for Team USA in the international tournament.

The World Baseball Classic is set to begin March 8 as Cuba will take on the Netherlands in Taiwan. The USA will begin group play on March 11 as they take on Great Britain.

The Royals' first Spring Training game will be Feb. 24 against the Texas Rangers. The Royals will also take a trip to Las Vegas this year as the team will participate in the Aviator's Big League Weekend 2023.

