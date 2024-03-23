Kansas City Royals announce commitments to Crossroads Community Association for potential ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Saturday commitments it will make to the Crossroads Community Association in the event Jackson County, Missouri, voters approve Question 1 on April 2.

If Jackson Countians vote "Yes" on Question 1, the current 3/8th-cent sales tax that funds the stadiums will be renewed at the same rate through 2064, rather than expiring in 2031. The Royals say if approved, they would build a new ballpark in the Crossroads neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri.

The Royals pledged to support small businesses, including those displaced by the potential stadium, by assisting with "rent support, relocation assistance, tenant improvements, and payroll coverage to help with employee retention." The team will also discuss construction scheduling with property owners and businesses in the area to reduce its impact, and will improve infrastructure impacted by the stadium — with an emphasis on storm water management, green solutions and development.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with the Crossroads Community Association to demonstrate how we can invest in and contribute to this part of our city,” said Sarah Tourville, executive vice president and chief commercial and community impact officer for the Kansas City Royals. “We have the opportunity to advance a once-in-a-generation proposal to return baseball to Kansas City’s urban core, and these commitments demonstrate how we can accomplish that as good neighbors.”

There will also be opportunities for local businesses to lease space in a new ballpark and the surrounding development for a reduced leasing price. Street-level businesses will be able to stay open year-round and the Royals say they are committed to making sure street-level activity is positively impacted by the ballpark.

The Royals will financially support the Crossroads Community Improvement District with $50,000 upfront, with additional participation and support to help "focus on safety and clean neighborhoods."

The Royals also say they are developing plans to manage an increase in traffic in the area.

The potential ballpark would emphasize sustainability and will support the Crossroads Street Tree Initiative to focus on green spaces and streetscape improvements, per the Royals.

Up to $5 million would be set aside for the installation and acquisition of art at the ballpark, with a focus on supporting local artists.

